Pysyk scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Pysyk's second-period tally was his first point in 11 games with the Stars since he signed a one-year contract in October. The 29-year-old blueliner has maintained a steady role on the third pairing -- he's fifth in the pecking order among Stars defensemen, but he's not likely to produce much offense. Pysyk had a career-high 18 points in just 58 games last year, but he often worked as a forward in 2019-20, while his role in Dallas is purely defensive in nature.