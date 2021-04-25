Pysyk scored the game-tying goal and had four shots Saturday in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Red Wings.

Pysyk was the only Dallas skater to log fewer than 10 minutes of ice time, but he picked up a critical goal 3:52 into the third period when he located a loose puck in the blue paint and swept it home to tie the game at 1-1. It was just the second goal of the season for Pysyk, who last lit the lamp Feb. 11 against Carolina. The depth utility player has three points and a plus-6 rating in 30 games on the year.