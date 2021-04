Pysyk (lower body) will suit up in Thursday's game against the Red Wings, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 29-year-old will return to the lineup after a four-game absence dealing with the lower-body issue. Pysyk has had a quiet season to this point, supplying two points, 29 hits and 14 blocks across 12:10 of average ice time in 28 appearances. He'll return to the lineup as the team's seventh defenseman for Thursday's clash.