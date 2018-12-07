Hanzal (back) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Hanzal will thus make his season debut Friday, skating on the Stars' second line and second power-play unit against the Sharks. The 31-year-old forward only totaled five goals and 10 points in 38 appearances last season, so we recommend taking a wait-and-see approach with him for fantasy purposes.

More News
Our Latest Stories