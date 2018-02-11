Play

Hanzal (undisclosed) will play Sunday against the Canucks, Dan Murphy of Sportsnet reports.

Hanzal sat out Dallas' last game after play in two contest following a return from injury. The veteran pivot is experiencing a rough season. He's averaged a career-low 14:27 per game in ice time, and he only has nine points in 35 contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories