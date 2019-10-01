Stars' Martin Hanzal: Begins campaign on IR
Hanzal (back) was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.
Hanzal has not suited up for the Stars since late December of 2018, and he will begin the new season on IR as well. The 32-year-old center is not close to resuming hockey activities at this time.
