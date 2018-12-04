Stars' Martin Hanzal: Cleared to play
Hanzal (back) has been cleared to return to game action, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Hanzal will have to be activated off long-term injured reserve before returning to the lineup, but that could happen in advance of Friday's matchup with the Sharks. The veteran forward only notched five goals and 10 points in 38 appearances last season, so it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with him for fantasy purposes.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...