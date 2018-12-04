Hanzal (back) has been cleared to return to game action, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Hanzal will have to be activated off long-term injured reserve before returning to the lineup, but that could happen in advance of Friday's matchup with the Sharks. The veteran forward only notched five goals and 10 points in 38 appearances last season, so it's probably best to take a wait-and-see approach with him for fantasy purposes.