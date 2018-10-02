Stars' Martin Hanzal: Designated for IR
Hanzal (back) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Hanzal has been limited to 109 games over the past three seasons, skipping around to three different teams over that span. The first-round pick (17th overall to the Coyotes in 2005) is not worth drafting given his extensive injury history and the relative amount of depth at the forward position.
