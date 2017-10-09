Hanzal's impairment is now being ruled as a lower body injury, Sports Day Dallas reports.

While coach Ken Hitchcock is still unsure when Hanzal will make it back to the ice, he'll have further medical evaluations Sunday. After recording 39 points in 71 games in 2016-17, the Czech native was a huge addition to the Dallas forward corps, and after an 0-2 start his absence certainly won't help. The earliest he could return is Tuesday against Detroit.