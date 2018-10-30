Stars' Martin Hanzal: Expected to miss another month
Hanzal (back) is not expected to return for at least one more month, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Hanzal -- who underwent spinal fusion surgery in March -- was originally given a broad 6-7 month time frame to recover. The center has been skating by himself prior to team practices and continues to work on his recovery, but likely won't be available until the start of December.
