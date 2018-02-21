Hanzal (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Wednesday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Hanzal sat out of Sunday's game with general soreness, but he was able to practice Tuesday. The 30-year-old has one goal and one assist in the last four games while logging significant power-play minutes, so he could be a value play in daily leagues if deemed fit for duty.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories