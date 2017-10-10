Stars' Martin Hanzal: Good to go Tuesday
Hanzal (lower body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday night's matchup with the Red Wings, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hanzal's injury was never thought to be of much concern and he'll suit up for the contest without missing a game. The 2005 first-round draft pick has had a disappointing start to the 2017-18 campaign, but it's encouraging that he's being trusted on the power play, averaging 2:14 of ice time with the unit thus far.
