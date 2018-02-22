Stars' Martin Hanzal: Heads home for another checkup
Hanzal (lower body) will travel back to Dallas in order to be evaluated, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
You have to feel for Hanzal, as the Czech skater has dealt with a myriad of health issues this season. He made his long-awaited return from a hip malady on Wednesday against the Ducks, but skated for only 4:09 before leaving the contest for good. Since he didn't make the charter to Los Angeles, it's implied that he will at least miss Thursday's match with the Kings.
