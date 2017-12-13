Hanzal (hamstring) will return to the lineup in Wednesday's matchup with the Islanders, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Hanzal had missed the last seven games while dealing with the injury and appears set to skate on the team's fourth line in his return, as well as on the second power-play unit. With just three points in his first 19 games as a Star, Hanzal hasn't lived up to expectations offensively, but remains a reliable faceoff man -- winning 55.8% of draws this season -- and penalty killer.