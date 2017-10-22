Stars' Martin Hanzal: Held scoreless once again
Hanzal failed to register a point for the fifth consecutive game during his team's 4-3 win over Carolina on Saturday.
On the season, Hanzal has scored just one goal and has a minus-5 rating through eight games. The 30-year-old forward posted 20 goals and 39 points with Minnesota and Arizona last year, so the rough start is disappointing for Dallas. He'll try to bust out of the slump on Tuesday in Colorado.
