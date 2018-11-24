Stars' Martin Hanzal: Joins team in travels
Hanzal (back) traveled with the Stars for a four-game road trip that begins in Edmonton on Saturday, but Mike Heika of the Stars' official site writes that the veteran center is "probably a couple of weeks away" from his return.
Hanzal has been limited to 38 games since the start of the 2017-18 campaign and he's currently on long-term injured reserve.
