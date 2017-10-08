Hanzal (undisclosed) left Saturday's game against the Blues and didn't return, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports. He'll be reevaluated in Dallas.

Hanzal battled an ankle ailment during the preseason, but it isn't clear if this injury is related. He's coming off of a 39-point showing with Arizona and Minnesota, and this is his first season with the Stars after being a prized free-agent acquisition. Expect updates on Hanzal's condition over the coming days.