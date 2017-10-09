Stars' Martin Hanzal: Likely to play Tuesday
Hanzal (lower body) is expected to suit up for Tuesday's contest against the visiting Red Wings, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hanzal has had a sluggish start to his debut season with the Stars, going minus-2 without any points through the first two games -- both losses. Still, we'll give him the benefit of the doubt in this case, as he's still getting acclimated to a new organization and it's extremely early in the hockey year.
