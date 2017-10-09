Hanzal (lower body) is expected to suit up for Tuesday's contest against the visiting Red Wings, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hanzal has had a sluggish start to his debut season with the Stars, going minus-2 without any points through the first two games -- both losses. Still, we'll give him the benefit of the doubt in this case, as he's still getting acclimated to a new organization and it's extremely early in the hockey year.