Stars' Martin Hanzal: Missing additional contest
Hanzal (lower body) will watch Thursday's game against Toronto from the press box, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Thursday will mark the second consecutive game that Hanzal has missed, which means he'll have played in just 33 of 50 games this season. The first-year Star has had a disappointing campaign outside of his injury problems, as well, posting just four goals and four assists to go along with a minus-12 rating. Hanzal will be hoping that the additional rest afforded by the All-Star break is enough for him to be ready in time for the team's Jan. 30 tilt against Los Angeles.
