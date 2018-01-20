Stars' Martin Hanzal: More light shed on latest injury
Hanzal (lower body) experienced a pulled muscle in Saturday's road game against the Sabres, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports, citing Stars coach Ken Hitchcock, who adds that the forward is day-to-day but should be "fine for games."
The Stars will be off until Tuesday, which gives the oft-injured center a few days to rest before the next game. Hanzal's career is unfortunately being derailed by different injuries, and the Stars are basically paying him $593,750 for the eight points that he's earned with the club so far in the 2017-18 season -- Ouch.
