Play

Hanzal (ankle) is expected to begin skating Thursday, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The offseason signing has yet to take the ice with his new team, as the team wants to be cautious about his return. The report doesn't clarify whether Hanzal will begin practicing Thursday, or if he'll just be taking the ice to get comfortable with skating. Expect further update later this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories