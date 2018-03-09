Stars' Martin Hanzal: Needs spinal fusion, out 6-7 months
Hanzal will undergo season-ending back surgery with a return timetable of 6-to-7 months, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hanzal reportedly requires a spinal fusion to correct his back injury. Given the timeline, he's looking at a return around next season's training camp. The Czech winger, who was originally selected by the Coyotes with a first-round (17th overall) pick in 2005, finishes the 2017-18 campaign with five goals and just as many assists through 38 games. Unfortuantely, his injury woes have rendered him expendable in most fantasy setups.
