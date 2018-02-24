Stars' Martin Hanzal: No plans to shut him down
Stars coach Ken Hitchcock said there's been no plans to shut down Hanzal (lower body) for the rest of the season, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.
"He's such an important player for us," Hitchcock said of Hanzal. "Any games he can give us does nothing but help us." While the Czech's total of 10 points in 38 games would project well over a full season, his chronic battle with the injury bug has rendered him a frustrating own in just about any fantasy setup. The bench boss added that the team will provide another update on the veteran center "mid-week," which we assume means either ahead of Tuesday's home game against the Flames or Thursday's clash with the Lightning.
