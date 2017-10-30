As expected, Hanzal (undisclosed) will not be in the lineup against the Canucks on Monday, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

Considering Hanzal has managed a lone goal in 11 outings this season, fantasy owners probably won't feel too much of an impact from his absence. In addition to a lack of offensive production, the center has registered a disappointing minus-9 rating, with his fantasy value limited to hits (19), blocks (10) and shots on goal (19). Gemel Smith will continue to serve as a replacement for Hanzal in the game-day lineup.