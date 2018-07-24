Hanzal (back) is scheduled to return in late November or early December, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

The Stars have reported no setbacks in Hanzal's recovery from back surgery. He was limited to 38 games last season and wound up starting a career-high 66.3 percent of his even-strength shifts in the defensive zone, but the Stars have since hired a new bench boss in Jim Montgomery -- there's a real chance that Hanzal is better positioned for fantasy success in 2018-19.