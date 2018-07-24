Stars' Martin Hanzal: On track in recovery
Hanzal (back) is scheduled to return in late November or early December, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
The Stars have reported no setbacks in Hanzal's recovery from back surgery. He was limited to 38 games last season and wound up starting a career-high 66.3 percent of his even-strength shifts in the defensive zone, but the Stars have since hired a new bench boss in Jim Montgomery -- there's a real chance that Hanzal is better positioned for fantasy success in 2018-19.
More News
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Needs spinal fusion, out 6-7 months•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Potentially out long term•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Suffering from back ailment•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Still bogged down by injury•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: No plans to shut him down•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Heads home for another checkup•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...