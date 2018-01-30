Stars' Martin Hanzal: Out again Tuesday
Hanzal (lower body) will sit out Tuesday night's game against Los Angeles, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site
This will mark the third consecutive contest that Hanzal has missed with this injury and the 18th game overall he will have sat out this season. Thus, the season of difficulty continues for the Czech pivot. Gemel Smith figures to maintain his spot in the lineup with Hanzal still on the mend.
