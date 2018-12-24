Stars' Martin Hanzal: Out for rest of game
Hanzal won't return to Sunday's game versus the Islanders after suffering an upper-body injury, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Hanzal struggled with a back injury to begin the year and has only suited up for seven games -- all in December. The true nature of his injury is unclear, and he could benefit from the holiday break, as the Stars don't play again until Thursday versus the Predators.
