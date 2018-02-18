Hanzal will sit out of Sunday's game against San Jose with general soreness, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The tax of an 82 game season can certainly add up on players, and this appears to be nothing but a rest day for Hanzal, who's been hampered by several injuries this season. Antoine Roussel should fill in during his absence, and Hanzal should be good to go for Wednesday's game against Anaheim.