Hanzal had an assist, a shot, a hit, and a blocked shot in Tuesday's shootout loss to Florida.

Hanzal has started to look a little more like the player he was expected to be. In the four games since he returned from injury, he has two assists and an average of 2.5 shots per game. He's not lighting the world on fire, but he's starting to contribute.

