Stars' Martin Hanzal: Placed on IR
Hanzal (back) has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Dec. 23.
Hanzal's placement on injured reserve effectively rules him out for Saturday's contest against the Red Wings. The veteran pivot will be eligible to return whenever he's deemed healthy enough to do so, though his back injury is likely a recurrence of the issue that forced him to miss the first two months of the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...