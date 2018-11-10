Stars' Martin Hanzal: Placed on LTIR
The Stars placed Hanzal (back) on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Cap Friendly reports.
Hanzal is still on track to return in early December, but putting him on LTIR will afford the Stars some financial flexibility. The veteran forward will likely slot into a bottom-six role once he's cleared to play.
