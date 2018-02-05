Play

Hanzal (lower body) will return to the lineup against the Rangers on Monday.

Monday will be Hanzal's first outing back following a five-game stint on injured reserve. The veteran has missed a total of 20 contests this season due to various maladies. In his limited appearances (33), the Czech tallied a mere eight points and will struggle to repeat his productivity from 2016-17 (20 goals and 19 assists). The Stars are sitting at 22 rostered players, so will not need to make an additional transaction in order to activate Hanzal.

