Stars' Martin Hanzal: Playing Monday
Hanzal (lower body) will return to the lineup against the Rangers on Monday.
Monday will be Hanzal's first outing back following a five-game stint on injured reserve. The veteran has missed a total of 20 contests this season due to various maladies. In his limited appearances (33), the Czech tallied a mere eight points and will struggle to repeat his productivity from 2016-17 (20 goals and 19 assists). The Stars are sitting at 22 rostered players, so will not need to make an additional transaction in order to activate Hanzal.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...