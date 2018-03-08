Play

The Stars will make an announcement regarding Hanzal's (back) status Friday, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Its rarely good news when the team announces it will be holding a press conference to discuss a player's injury status -- so fantasy owners may want to brace for bad news. The center has been limited to a mere 38 games this season and hasn't been in the lineup since Feb. 21.

