Hanzal (hamstring) practiced on Sunday and will travel with Dallas for its four-game road trip, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The 6-foot-6 center has missed his team's last six games with the injury but it appears he'll be back soon. Hanzal has produced at a pretty disappointing rate this season, with just three points in 19 games.

