Stars' Martin Hanzal: Questionable to return with lower-body injury
Hanzal is dealing with a lower-body injury that leaves him questionable to return to Wednesday's game against the Ducks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Hanzal was suffering from an undisclosed issue coming into the day that left his status in doubt, but he was ultimately able to give it a go. It wouldn't be surprising if his current issue is related, but it's difficult to know if that's the case. The 31-year-old saw just 4:09 of ice time before his exit, failing to make an impact on the box score. If he's unable to return, Hanzal's status could be in doubt for the quick turnaround Thursday against the Kings.
