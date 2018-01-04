Hanzal (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Thursday night against the Devils.

We'd venture a guess that not many fantasy owners were sweating out the status of Hanzal, who has just six points (three goals, three assists) and a minus-11 rating over 26 games in his debut campaign for the Stars. Still, the power forward could give his team a physical edge against a Devils team that plays fast and is on the upswing offensively.