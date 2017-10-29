Stars' Martin Hanzal: Receives questionable tag
Hanzal is questionable for Monday night's contest in Vancouver due to an undisclosed injury, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
There's been very little indication as to what is ailing Hanzal or even how he suffered the injury, so it's tough to speculate his true status for Monday's contest and beyond. The Czech pivot has been a major disappointment since coming over to Dallas from Minnesota, potting just one goal in 11 games thus far. Radek Faksa could see an expanded role should Hanzal sit.
More News
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Held scoreless once again•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Diagnosed with lower-body ailment•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Leaves game Saturday with unknown ailment•
-
Stars' Martin Hanzal: Suiting up for lone preseason appearance•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...