Hanzal is questionable for Monday night's contest in Vancouver due to an undisclosed injury, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

There's been very little indication as to what is ailing Hanzal or even how he suffered the injury, so it's tough to speculate his true status for Monday's contest and beyond. The Czech pivot has been a major disappointment since coming over to Dallas from Minnesota, potting just one goal in 11 games thus far. Radek Faksa could see an expanded role should Hanzal sit.