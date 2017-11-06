Hanzal (lower body) will be in the lineup for Monday's game against Winnipeg, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Having already missed the past three games, Hanzal had originally been ruled out of Monday's contest, but has apparently gotten healthy in time for the game. Brought in to provide the Stars with secondary scoring and reliable play in his own end, Hanzal has been a huge disappointment after 11 games in Dallas, scoring a single goal and owning a minus-9 rating.