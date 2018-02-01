Stars' Martin Hanzal: Remains unavailable Thursday
Hanzal (lower body) didn't travel with the Stars for Thursday's game against the Coyotes.
It's been a rough season for Hanzal, as he's only managed to tally four goals and eight points in 33 contests while dealing with various injuries, and it appears as though he may be forced to miss extended time with his latest malady. The Stars should provide an update on the oft-injured pivot's status once he's given the green light to return to the lineup, but fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with the under-achieving veteran's availability.
