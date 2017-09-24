Hanzal (ankle) will be a full-participant in Thursday's practice and hopes to be ready for Saturday's preseason game against Minnesota, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The former Coyote is yet to skate with the team since signing as a free agent this summer. If Hanzal is able to get healthy in time for Saturday's contest then he should be ready for Opening Night, where he projects to center one of the Stars' top-two lines.