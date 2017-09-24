Stars' Martin Hanzal: Returning to practice Thursday
Hanzal (ankle) will be a full-participant in Thursday's practice and hopes to be ready for Saturday's preseason game against Minnesota, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The former Coyote is yet to skate with the team since signing as a free agent this summer. If Hanzal is able to get healthy in time for Saturday's contest then he should be ready for Opening Night, where he projects to center one of the Stars' top-two lines.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...