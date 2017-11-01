Hanzal (lower body) will not play in Thursday's road game against the Jets, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The Stars have recalled Jason Dickinson from AHL Texas to take Hanzal's roster spot. Once a cant-miss fantasy play, the Czech center has slugged to a minus-9 rating with one goal representing his lone point through 11 games, and unfortunately this latest injury further cuts into his fleeting fantasy value.