Hanzal scored a third-period power-play goal Monday that proved to be the game winner in a 2-1 victory over the Rangers.

Making his return following a five-game absence due to a lower-body injury, Hanzal tipped home a point shot just over four minutes into the final stanza. The brittle center has only five goals and nine points in 34 games on the season, and the Stars' depth down the middle limits his ice time at even strength, but his skill in the faceoff circle should at least allow him to maintain a spot on the power-play unit as long as he stays healthy.