Stars' Martin Hanzal: Scores game winner in Monday's return
Hanzal scored a third-period power-play goal Monday that proved to be the game winner in a 2-1 victory over the Rangers.
Making his return following a five-game absence due to a lower-body injury, Hanzal tipped home a point shot just over four minutes into the final stanza. The brittle center has only five goals and nine points in 34 games on the season, and the Stars' depth down the middle limits his ice time at even strength, but his skill in the faceoff circle should at least allow him to maintain a spot on the power-play unit as long as he stays healthy.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...