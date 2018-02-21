Stars' Martin Hanzal: Set for Wednesday return
Hanzal (undisclosed) will suit up for Wednesday's road tilt against the Ducks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The Czech pivot has endured an injury-hit campaign in 2017-18, his first with Dallas, tallying five goals, five assists, and a minus-14 rating in 37 games. Wednesday, Hanzal will center an unusually talented fourth line with Jason Spezza and Brett Ritchie skating on his wings, though the unit is unlikely to see a significant amount of ice time.
