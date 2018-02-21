Hanzal (undisclosed) will suit up for Wednesday's road tilt against the Ducks, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The Czech pivot has endured an injury-hit campaign in 2017-18, his first with Dallas, tallying five goals, five assists, and a minus-14 rating in 37 games. Wednesday, Hanzal will center an unusually talented fourth line with Jason Spezza and Brett Ritchie skating on his wings, though the unit is unlikely to see a significant amount of ice time.