Stars' Martin Hanzal: Shifts to long-term IR
Hanzal (back) was added to long-term injured reserve Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The Czech pivot has only suited up in seven games this season -- none of which have come in 2019 -- and doesn't seem to be nearing a return anytime soon. By moving Hanzal to long-term injured reserve, his $4.75 million salary no longer counts against the cap.
