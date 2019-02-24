Hanzal (back) was added to long-term injured reserve Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The Czech pivot has only suited up in seven games this season -- none of which have come in 2019 -- and doesn't seem to be nearing a return anytime soon. By moving Hanzal to long-term injured reserve, his $4.75 million salary no longer counts against the cap.

