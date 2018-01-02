Hanzal (undisclosed) is trending toward a return Thursday.

The veteran power-play pivot has missed the past two games, and he'll miss at least one more Tuesday night with the Stars welcoming the Blue Jackets to American Airlines Center. Still, we can't see Hanzal's progress mattering to a great deal of fantasy poolies, as the 30-year-old only has six points through 26 contests in his debut campaign with Dallas.