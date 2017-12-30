Hanzal (undisclosed) will not play in Friday's game against the Blues, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

Hanzal was considered a game-time call after missing practice two straight days. His absence results in Jason Spezza moving up into the top-six and Gemel Smith drawing into the lineup, while the veteran will now take aim at returning for Sunday's matchup with the Sharks.

