Hanzal will miss Thursday's away tilt against the Blackhawks after traveling back to Dallas due to an undisclosed injury, Mark Lazerus of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The veteran centerman has already missed five games this season due to two different injuries and his chances of playing Saturday against the Hawks are up in the air. Expect the team to provide further information ahead of the weekend, but with just one goal and three points in 19 games this season, Hanzal doesn't warrant much fantasy consideration.