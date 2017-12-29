Stars' Martin Hanzal: Status in question Friday
Hanzal has not skated the last two days and is considered a "we'll see" decision for Friday's matchup against the Blues, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Hanzal dealt with some hamstring issues in mid-December, but there was no indication the ailment could hold him out Friday. If unavailable for the Stars, Gemel Smith would likely draw into the lineup. However, Smith doesn't provide as much upside from an offensive standpoint, logging just 9:51 of ice time per contest through 25 games this season.
