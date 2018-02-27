Stars' Martin Hanzal: Still bogged down by injury
Hanzal (lower body) will not play Tuesday night against the Flames, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Stars coach Ken Hitchcock noted last Thursday that there are no plans to shut down Hanzal for the season, but fantasy owners could be growing tired of his repeated absences. The Czech skater has missed 24 games in his first year with the Stars, having accumulated five goals and just as many assists in the 38 contests for which he has managed to play. Hanzal has been a frustrating player to own in most fantasy setups.
