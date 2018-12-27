Stars' Martin Hanzal: Still dealing with back issue
Hanzal (back) has been ruled out versus the Predators on Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
The news on Hanzal certainly isn't encouraging, as he may be forced to slide in and out of the lineup the rest of the way in order to play through his back problems. If the Stars find themselves out of the playoff race at any point, don't be surprised to see the veteran shutdown for the remainder of the year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...