Hanzal (back) has been ruled out versus the Predators on Thursday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

The news on Hanzal certainly isn't encouraging, as he may be forced to slide in and out of the lineup the rest of the way in order to play through his back problems. If the Stars find themselves out of the playoff race at any point, don't be surprised to see the veteran shutdown for the remainder of the year.